2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium ACCIDENT FREE | ONE OWNER | LOW KM'S | AWD | BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM| 360 CAMERA
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AH9846
- Mileage 6,708 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE | ONE OWNER | LOW KM'S | AWD | BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM| 360 CAMERA
Get ready to experience the future of driving with the 2023 Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD. This all-electric SUV blends the iconic Mustang performance with cutting-edge technology and eco-friendly efficiency. Powered by a robust electric drivetrain, the Mach-E offers impressive acceleration and a thrilling driving experience, with up to 480 horsepower in some configurations. Its sophisticated all-wheel-drive system ensures exceptional handling in all weather conditions, while a long-range battery keeps you on the road for miles, making it perfect for both city cruising and long road trips.
Step inside the 2023 Mach-E Premium and discover a cabin designed for comfort and innovation. The spacious interior features premium materials, a sleek 15.5-inch touchscreen with Fords SYNC 4A system, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system, delivering a tech-forward experience that keeps you connected and entertained. With advanced driver-assist features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking, the Mach-E offers peace of mind on every journey. Whether you're seeking a high-performance ride, an electric revolution, or a combination of both, the 2023 Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD is ready to take you to the next level.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Abbotsford Hyundai
