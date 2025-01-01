2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Menu
ACCIDENT FREE | ONE OWNER | LOW KMS | AWD | BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM| 360 CAMERA

Get ready to experience the future of driving with the 2023 Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD. This all-electric SUV blends the iconic Mustang performance with cutting-edge technology and eco-friendly efficiency. Powered by a robust electric drivetrain, the Mach-E offers impressive acceleration and a thrilling driving experience, with up to 480 horsepower in some configurations. Its sophisticated all-wheel-drive system ensures exceptional handling in all weather conditions, while a long-range battery keeps you on the road for miles, making it perfect for both city cruising and long road trips.

Step inside the 2023 Mach-E Premium and discover a cabin designed for comfort and innovation. The spacious interior features premium materials, a sleek 15.5-inch touchscreen with Fords SYNC 4A system, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system, delivering a tech-forward experience that keeps you connected and entertained. With advanced driver-assist features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking, the Mach-E offers peace of mind on every journey. Whether youre seeking a high-performance ride, an electric revolution, or a combination of both, the 2023 Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD is ready to take you to the next level.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9846
  • Mileage 6,708 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Exterior

Sunroof
tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E