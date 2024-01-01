$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Genesis Electrified G80
Prestige NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,889 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the pinnacle of luxury and innovation with the 2023 Genesis G80 EV Prestige. This all-electric sedan combines stunning design, advanced technology, and exceptional performance, setting a new standard for electric vehicles.
Key Features:
Electrifying Performance: Enjoy powerful acceleration and a smooth, quiet ride with the dual electric motors delivering impressive torque and instant power.
Elegant Design: Turn heads with the G80's refined exterior, featuring sleek lines, a bold grille, and striking LED headlights.
Luxurious Interior: Relax in the meticulously crafted cabin with premium Nappa leather seats, open-pore wood trim, and ambient lighting.
Advanced Technology: Stay connected and informed with the 14.5-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 21-speaker Lexicon® premium audio system.
Comprehensive Safety: Drive with confidence thanks to the suite of Genesis Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Highway Driving Assist, and Surround View Monitor.
Why Choose the 2023 Genesis G80 EV Prestige?
The 2023 Genesis G80 EV Prestige is more than just a car; it's a statement of sophistication and sustainability. With its cutting-edge electric drivetrain, luxurious features, and advanced safety technology, the G80 EV Prestige offers an unparalleled driving experience. Whether you're commuting in the city or embarking on a long journey, this electric sedan provides the perfect blend of elegance and efficiency.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294