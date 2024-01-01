Menu
2023 Genesis Electrified G80

2023 Genesis Electrified G80

1,889 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Prestige NO ACCIDENTS!!

Prestige NO ACCIDENTS!!

Prestige NO ACCIDENTS!!

Prestige NO ACCIDENTS!!

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,889KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMTGE4S10PU005071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,889 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER SEATS, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, NAVIGATION


Experience the pinnacle of luxury and innovation with the 2023 Genesis G80 EV Prestige. This all-electric sedan combines stunning design, advanced technology, and exceptional performance, setting a new standard for electric vehicles.


Key Features:


Electrifying Performance: Enjoy powerful acceleration and a smooth, quiet ride with the dual electric motors delivering impressive torque and instant power.


Elegant Design: Turn heads with the G80's refined exterior, featuring sleek lines, a bold grille, and striking LED headlights.


Luxurious Interior: Relax in the meticulously crafted cabin with premium Nappa leather seats, open-pore wood trim, and ambient lighting.


Advanced Technology: Stay connected and informed with the 14.5-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 21-speaker Lexicon® premium audio system.


Comprehensive Safety: Drive with confidence thanks to the suite of Genesis Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Highway Driving Assist, and Surround View Monitor.


Why Choose the 2023 Genesis G80 EV Prestige?


The 2023 Genesis G80 EV Prestige is more than just a car; it's a statement of sophistication and sustainability. With its cutting-edge electric drivetrain, luxurious features, and advanced safety technology, the G80 EV Prestige offers an unparalleled driving experience. Whether you're commuting in the city or embarking on a long journey, this electric sedan provides the perfect blend of elegance and efficiency.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
1 Speed Automatic

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2023 Genesis Electrified G80