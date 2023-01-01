$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Genesis GV60
Performance PAY ONLY 5% GST!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$CALL
- Listing ID: 10406331
- Stock #: AH9533
- VIN: KMUKEDTB2PU004369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,050 KM
Vehicle Description
B&O PREMIUM SOUND W/17 SPEAKERS, SURROUND VIEW MONITOR, HEADS UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION BASED SMART CRUISE CONTROL
Looking for pure luxury and performance without the hassle of waiting? Look no further than Abbotsford Hyundai's exclusive offer on the 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance! Skip the wait times and elevate your driving experience today. Immerse yourself in cutting-edge technology, stunning design, and powerful performance that only Genesis can deliver. Our showroom is stocked and ready for you to take the wheel of this masterpiece, so why wait? Drive away in the future of automotive excellence now, only at Abbotsford Hyundai. Your journey to driving perfection begins here. Visit us today!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $599 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
