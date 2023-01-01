2023 Genesis GV60

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 , 0 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10406331

10406331 Stock #: AH9533

AH9533 VIN: KMUKEDTB2PU004369

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 18,050 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Navigation System Additional Features AWD 1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.