Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Genesis GV60

18,050 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2023 Genesis GV60

2023 Genesis GV60

Performance PAY ONLY 5% GST!!

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Genesis GV60

Performance PAY ONLY 5% GST!!

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
18,050KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10406331
  • Stock #: AH9533
  • VIN: KMUKEDTB2PU004369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,050 KM

Vehicle Description

B&O PREMIUM SOUND W/17 SPEAKERS, SURROUND VIEW MONITOR, HEADS UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION BASED SMART CRUISE CONTROL



Looking for pure luxury and performance without the hassle of waiting? Look no further than Abbotsford Hyundai's exclusive offer on the 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance! Skip the wait times and elevate your driving experience today. Immerse yourself in cutting-edge technology, stunning design, and powerful performance that only Genesis can deliver. Our showroom is stocked and ready for you to take the wheel of this masterpiece, so why wait? Drive away in the future of automotive excellence now, only at Abbotsford Hyundai. Your journey to driving perfection begins here. Visit us today!



All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $599 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2014 Toyota Corolla ...
 182,749 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 123,173 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai PALISAD...
 4,620 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory