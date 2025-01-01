Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Genesis GV60

24,909 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Genesis GV60

Performance

Watch This Vehicle
12208290

2023 Genesis GV60

Performance

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,909KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMUKEDTB0PU015080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,909 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2023 Hyundai KONA Electric Preferred PST EXEMPT & RATES FROM 3.99% for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Hyundai KONA Electric Preferred PST EXEMPT & RATES FROM 3.99% 39,396 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE SUNROOF & PUSH BUTTON START for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE SUNROOF & PUSH BUTTON START 175,855 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range PST EXEMPT & NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range PST EXEMPT & NO ACCIDENTS 21,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2023 Genesis GV60