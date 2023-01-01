$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Genesis GV60
Performance - Premium Audio
32,831KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9793960
- Stock #: GVE004427A
- VIN: KMUKEDTB1PU005318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Matterhorn White Matte
- Interior Colour Obsidian Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,831 KM
Vehicle Description
Incorporating the opulence and class Genesis is known for, this 2023 GV60 is a premium electric SUV. This 2023 Genesis GV60 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
As the brands first foray into the booming EV marketplace, this all-new GV60 epitomizes the ambition and revolutionary thinking that Genesis is now known and loved for. Combining familiar elegant design elements with robust build quality and reliability, this electric crossover SUV stands out in the growing field of EVs. Experience ultimate refinement and sustainability with this capable 2023 Genesis GV60.This SUV has 32,831 kms. It's matterhorn white matte in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric Motor engine.
Our GV60's trim level is Performance. For an even more luxurious experience, this GV60 Performance throws in a premium 17-speaker audio system with active noise cancellation, unique aluminum wheels, exterior design accents, an even more powerful electric motor, and a comprehensive 360 camera system. This EV also offers offers a premium motoring experience, with an expansive panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated quilted Nappa leather seats with smart posture care, lumbar support and power adjustment, a powerful electric motor with fast charging, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation. Occupant safety is assured with blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, driver monitoring alerts, and parking distance warning with front and rear parking sensors. Additional features include a power open/close liftgate for easy cargo access, a driver's heads up display unit, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Adaptive suspension
Seating
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Windows
Sunroof
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
17 Speakers
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Navigation
Heads-Up Display
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
HUD
Roof rack: rails only
Blind Spot Detection
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
360 Camera
Lane Keep Assist
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Electric Vehicle
Emergency communication system: Genesis Connected Services
Fast Charging
Traction battery bidirectional capability
10.650 Axle Ratio
Wheels: 21" x 8.5J 5-Spoke Medium Sputtering Alloy
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats w/Memory
Radio: AM/FM/XM/HD Bang & Olufsen Premium Audio System
