2023 Honda Civic

394 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

LX-B LIKE NEW!!!

LX-B LIKE NEW!!!

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

394KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10467888
  • Stock #: AH9551
  • VIN: 2HGFE2F24PH112419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9551
  • Mileage 394 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS



Don't wait another moment to elevate your driving experience. Abbotsford Hyundai presents the 2023 Civic LX with just 394 kilometers on the odometer. Skip the long wait times and drive away in style today! This nearly-new Civic LX is a testament to reliability and efficiency, offering you a pristine vehicle that's practically brand new. With its low mileage, you can enjoy the modern features and legendary Honda quality without the wait. Visit Abbotsford Hyundai now and seize the opportunity to own this 2023 Civic LX with minimal kilometers. Your journey begins now!



All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $599 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

