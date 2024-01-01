Menu
REMOTE START, APPLE CARPLAY, SUNROOF

Experience the thrill of driving with the 2018 Honda Civic Sport. Combining sleek aesthetics with exhilarating performance, this model stands out in every way.

Key Features:

Dynamic Design: Bold exterior with sharp lines, LED daytime running lights, and a rear spoiler.

Sporty Interior: Sport pedals, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and red gauge accents.

Advanced Tech: 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink®.

Enhanced Safety: Honda Sensing® features like Lane Keeping Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Performance:

Powerful Engine: 2.0-liter i-VTEC® engine with 158 horsepower for a responsive drive.

Sport-Tuned Suspension: Enhanced agility and control for a smooth ride.

Comfort and Convenience:

Ergonomic Seating: Bolstered sport seats and spacious cabin.

Convenient Features: Keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone climate control, and multi-angle rearview camera.

Discover the perfect blend of performance and style with the 2018 Honda Civic Sport. Test drive it today.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2023 Honda Civic

22,573 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Civic

Sport ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED STEERING, FORWARD COLLISION AVOIDANCE

2023 Honda Civic

Sport ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED STEERING, FORWARD COLLISION AVOIDANCE

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,573KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE2F55PH111211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RE789526A
  • Mileage 22,573 KM

Vehicle Description

REMOTE START, APPLE CARPLAY, SUNROOF


Experience the thrill of driving with the 2018 Honda Civic Sport. Combining sleek aesthetics with exhilarating performance, this model stands out in every way.


Key Features:


Dynamic Design: Bold exterior with sharp lines, LED daytime running lights, and a rear spoiler.


Sporty Interior: Sport pedals, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and red gauge accents.


Advanced Tech: 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink®.


Enhanced Safety: Honda Sensing® features like Lane Keeping Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control.


Performance:


Powerful Engine: 2.0-liter i-VTEC® engine with 158 horsepower for a responsive drive.


Sport-Tuned Suspension: Enhanced agility and control for a smooth ride.


Comfort and Convenience:


Ergonomic Seating: Bolstered sport seats and spacious cabin.


Convenient Features: Keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone climate control, and multi-angle rearview camera.


Discover the perfect blend of performance and style with the 2018 Honda Civic Sport. Test drive it today.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2023 Honda Civic