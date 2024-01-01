$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Honda Odyssey
Black Edition - Cooled Seats
2023 Honda Odyssey
Black Edition - Cooled Seats
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,115KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FNRL6H02PB500808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Clear Coat
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,115 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
As the name suggests, this 2023 Honda Odyssey will make your every journey epic and worthy of poetry. This 2023 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
With amazing handling and performance for a minivan, a feature rich cabin that keeps up with your family, and all the active and passive safety features you expect, this 2023 Odyssey makes itself an obvious choice. The Honda Odyssey has been the forefront of family minivans, and this 2023 Odyssey proves it by excelling in every metric you can think of. This 2023 Odyssey is more than a minivan, it's the next member of your family.This van has 45,115 kms. It's black clear coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Odyssey's trim level is Black Edition. Embrace the dark side with this stealthy Odyssey Black Edition, featuring bespoke black styling accents on the exterior, unique interior trim pieces and badging, and an endless list of premium features with cooled front seats, premium audio system, rear entertainment system with media streaming, blind spot information system, hands free power liftgate, wireless charging, Wi-Fi, rain sensing wipers, 115V power outlet, ambient interior lighting, CabinTalk PA system, CabinWatch rear seat monitor, How Much Farther app, navigation, power sliding rear doors, and Honda LaneWatch right side camera. This Odyssey is equipped with an active safety suite that includes lane keep assist with adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation with forward collision mitigation, and road departure mitigation. Other features include a power sunroof, heated power front seats, memory driver seat and side mirrors, heated steering wheel, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, CabinControl app, SiriusXM, HD Radio, and Siri EyesFree. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio System, Rear Entertainment System, Apple Carplay.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
As the name suggests, this 2023 Honda Odyssey will make your every journey epic and worthy of poetry. This 2023 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
With amazing handling and performance for a minivan, a feature rich cabin that keeps up with your family, and all the active and passive safety features you expect, this 2023 Odyssey makes itself an obvious choice. The Honda Odyssey has been the forefront of family minivans, and this 2023 Odyssey proves it by excelling in every metric you can think of. This 2023 Odyssey is more than a minivan, it's the next member of your family.This van has 45,115 kms. It's black clear coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Odyssey's trim level is Black Edition. Embrace the dark side with this stealthy Odyssey Black Edition, featuring bespoke black styling accents on the exterior, unique interior trim pieces and badging, and an endless list of premium features with cooled front seats, premium audio system, rear entertainment system with media streaming, blind spot information system, hands free power liftgate, wireless charging, Wi-Fi, rain sensing wipers, 115V power outlet, ambient interior lighting, CabinTalk PA system, CabinWatch rear seat monitor, How Much Farther app, navigation, power sliding rear doors, and Honda LaneWatch right side camera. This Odyssey is equipped with an active safety suite that includes lane keep assist with adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation with forward collision mitigation, and road departure mitigation. Other features include a power sunroof, heated power front seats, memory driver seat and side mirrors, heated steering wheel, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, CabinControl app, SiriusXM, HD Radio, and Siri EyesFree. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio System, Rear Entertainment System, Apple Carplay.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Rear Entertainment System
Premium audio system
Hands Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van 2500 High Roof I4 170 - $273.12 /Wk 562 KM $72,960 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS - Bluetooth - SiriusXM 152,852 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express - Aluminum Wheels - $164.03 /Wk 29,250 KM $44,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2023 Honda Odyssey