HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, SUNROOF <P> The 2023 Hyundai Elantra HEV Luxury redefines hybrid driving with its blend of efficiency, advanced technology, and elegant design. This stylish sedan features a sleek, aerodynamic profile with bold lines and a modern front grille, making it stand out on any road. Under the hood, the hybrid powertrain delivers impressive fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance, ensuring a smooth and engaging driving experience. <p> Step inside the spacious and refined cabin, where premium materials and thoughtful design create a sophisticated atmosphere. The Elantra HEV Luxury is equipped with a host of advanced features, including a high-resolution digital display, built-in navigation, wireless smartphone charging, and a premium sound system. Safety is at the forefront, with driver-assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and forward collision warning. The 2023 Hyundai Elantra HEV Luxury offers a seamless combination of innovation, comfort, and eco-friendly performance, making every journey exceptional.

2023 Hyundai Elantra

63,728 KM

2023 Hyundai Elantra

HEV Luxury BC LOCAL | NO US HISTORY

11931473

2023 Hyundai Elantra

HEV Luxury BC LOCAL | NO US HISTORY

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
63,728KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLN4AJ2PU044142

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9823
  • Mileage 63,728 KM

HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, SUNROOF


The 2023 Hyundai Elantra HEV Luxury redefines hybrid driving with its blend of efficiency, advanced technology, and elegant design. This stylish sedan features a sleek, aerodynamic profile with bold lines and a modern front grille, making it stand out on any road. Under the hood, the hybrid powertrain delivers impressive fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance, ensuring a smooth and engaging driving experience.


Step inside the spacious and refined cabin, where premium materials and thoughtful design create a sophisticated atmosphere. The Elantra HEV Luxury is equipped with a host of advanced features, including a high-resolution digital display, built-in navigation, wireless smartphone charging, and a premium sound system. Safety is at the forefront, with driver-assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and forward collision warning. The 2023 Hyundai Elantra HEV Luxury offers a seamless combination of innovation, comfort, and eco-friendly performance, making every journey exceptional.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2023 Hyundai Elantra