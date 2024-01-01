Menu
BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LANE CHANGE ASSIST, ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY The 2023 Hyundai Elantra Luxury offers a stylish and tech-forward experience in the compact sedan category. With a sleek, modern design that features sharp lines and an aggressive front grille, it stands out on the road. The Elantra Luxury comes equipped with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine, delivering a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency. Inside, the cabin offers a refined space with high-quality materials, a panoramic sunroof, and a user-friendly 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and available wireless charging. The drivers seat is powered for comfort, and the rear seats offer ample space for passengers. Beyond its aesthetics, the 2023 Elantra Luxury prioritizes safety and convenience. It includes a suite of advanced safety features, such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist. The vehicles adaptive cruise control, as well as its parking sensors, enhance the driving experience, making it both enjoyable and secure. With a refined ride, a comprehensive set of technology features, and an upscale interior, the Elantra Luxury makes for a compelling choice for those seeking a practical yet premium compact sedan. <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2023 Hyundai Elantra

29,045 KM

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury

11956302

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
29,045KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLN4AG0PU476815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SK205090A
  • Mileage 29,045 KM

Vehicle Description

BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LANE CHANGE ASSIST, ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY

The 2023 Hyundai Elantra Luxury offers a stylish and tech-forward experience in the compact sedan category. With a sleek, modern design that features sharp lines and an aggressive front grille, it stands out on the road. The Elantra Luxury comes equipped with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine, delivering a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency. Inside, the cabin offers a refined space with high-quality materials, a panoramic sunroof, and a user-friendly 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and available wireless charging. The drivers seat is powered for comfort, and the rear seats offer ample space for passengers.

Beyond its aesthetics, the 2023 Elantra Luxury prioritizes safety and convenience. It includes a suite of advanced safety features, such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist. The vehicles adaptive cruise control, as well as its parking sensors, enhance the driving experience, making it both enjoyable and secure. With a refined ride, a comprehensive set of technology features, and an upscale interior, the Elantra Luxury makes for a compelling choice for those seeking a practical yet premium compact sedan.





All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Exterior

Sunroof

Comfort

rear air

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Power Gas Pedal
CVT

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

2023 Hyundai Elantra