$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SK205090A
- Mileage 29,045 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Hyundai Elantra Luxury offers a stylish and tech-forward experience in the compact sedan category. With a sleek, modern design that features sharp lines and an aggressive front grille, it stands out on the road. The Elantra Luxury comes equipped with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine, delivering a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency. Inside, the cabin offers a refined space with high-quality materials, a panoramic sunroof, and a user-friendly 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and available wireless charging. The drivers seat is powered for comfort, and the rear seats offer ample space for passengers.
Beyond its aesthetics, the 2023 Elantra Luxury prioritizes safety and convenience. It includes a suite of advanced safety features, such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist. The vehicles adaptive cruise control, as well as its parking sensors, enhance the driving experience, making it both enjoyable and secure. With a refined ride, a comprehensive set of technology features, and an upscale interior, the Elantra Luxury makes for a compelling choice for those seeking a practical yet premium compact sedan.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
Abbotsford Hyundai
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-684-2294