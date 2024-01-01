$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai IONIQ
6 Preferred Long Range w/Ultimate Package NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AH9716
- Mileage 14,313 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into the next generation of electric driving with the all-new 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Preferred Ultimate. Designed with cutting-edge technology, sleek aerodynamics, and unparalleled comfort, the Ioniq 6 is the ultimate choice for those who crave both luxury and sustainability.
Key Features:
Exceptional Electric Performance: Enjoy an impressive range on a single charge with advanced battery technology, delivering swift acceleration and a smooth, quiet ride.
Elegant Design: The Ioniq 6 boasts a futuristic, streamlined silhouette thats both stylish and aerodynamic, ensuring you stand out on every journey.
Luxurious Interior: Step inside to discover premium materials, spacious seating, and a meticulously crafted cabin that offers maximum comfort for all passengers.
Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with a state-of-the-art infotainment system, featuring a large touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a premium audio system.
Comprehensive Safety: Drive with confidence thanks to Hyundais SmartSense suite of safety features, including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and more.
Eco-Friendly Excellence: Reduce your carbon footprint without compromising on performance or style, thanks to the Ioniq 6s zero-emissions powertrain.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
1-800-684-2294