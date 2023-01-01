$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred Sun & Leather Package ONE OWNER & NO ACCIDENTS
- Listing ID: 10467885
- Stock #: AH9550
- VIN: KM8K6CAB2PU959147
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,477 KM
Vehicle Description
NAVIGATION, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF & LEATHER
Elevate your driving experience with the 2023 Kona Preferred Sun and Leather, available exclusively at Abbotsford Hyundai. This SUV offers the perfect blend of style, comfort, and advanced features. Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air through the Kona Preferred's sunroof as you navigate the streets of Abbotsford. Inside, revel in the luxurious leather upholstery, creating an atmosphere of sophistication and comfort. The Kona Preferred is also equipped with Hyundai's latest technology, providing you with an intuitive infotainment system and advanced safety features for a safe and enjoyable journey. Don't miss your chance to experience this exceptional SUV; visit Abbotsford Hyundai today and take your driving experience to the next level with the 2023 Kona Preferred Sun and Leather.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $599 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
