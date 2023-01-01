Menu
2023 Hyundai KONA

14,477 KM

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2.0L Preferred Sun & Leather Package ONE OWNER & NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

14,477KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10467885
  • Stock #: AH9550
  • VIN: KM8K6CAB2PU959147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,477 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF & LEATHER



Elevate your driving experience with the 2023 Kona Preferred Sun and Leather, available exclusively at Abbotsford Hyundai. This SUV offers the perfect blend of style, comfort, and advanced features. Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air through the Kona Preferred's sunroof as you navigate the streets of Abbotsford. Inside, revel in the luxurious leather upholstery, creating an atmosphere of sophistication and comfort. The Kona Preferred is also equipped with Hyundai's latest technology, providing you with an intuitive infotainment system and advanced safety features for a safe and enjoyable journey. Don't miss your chance to experience this exceptional SUV; visit Abbotsford Hyundai today and take your driving experience to the next level with the 2023 Kona Preferred Sun and Leather.



All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $599 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

