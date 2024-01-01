Menu
SUNROOF, BLUELINK, WIRELESS CHARGING <P> The 2023 Hyundai Kona N Line Ultimate offers a bold blend of sportiness and practicality in a compact SUV package. With its turbocharged 1.6L engine, the Kona N Line delivers dynamic performance, providing a spirited driving experience whether on city streets or the open road. The exterior design features aggressive styling, including a sport-inspired grille, sleek lines, and unique N Line badging, making it stand out from the crowd. Inside, the Kona N Line Ultimate is equipped with premium amenities such as leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and a high-tech infotainment system with a 10.25-inch touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. <P> Designed for those who crave both comfort and capability, the 2023 Kona N Line Ultimate also includes advanced safety features such as forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot collision warning, and lane-keeping assist. All-wheel drive is available for enhanced traction and control in a variety of driving conditions. With its compact size, the Kona N Line Ultimate is perfect for urban environments, while its sporty performance and upscale features make it a versatile option for a wide range of driving needs. <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2023 Hyundai KONA

8,532 KM

Used
8,532KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K5CA38PU051961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9781
  • Mileage 8,532 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Hyundai Kona N Line Ultimate offers a bold blend of sportiness and practicality in a compact SUV package. With its turbocharged 1.6L engine, the Kona N Line delivers dynamic performance, providing a spirited driving experience whether on city streets or the open road. The exterior design features aggressive styling, including a sport-inspired grille, sleek lines, and unique N Line badging, making it stand out from the crowd. Inside, the Kona N Line Ultimate is equipped with premium amenities such as leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and a high-tech infotainment system with a 10.25-inch touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.


Designed for those who crave both comfort and capability, the 2023 Kona N Line Ultimate also includes advanced safety features such as forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot collision warning, and lane-keeping assist. All-wheel drive is available for enhanced traction and control in a variety of driving conditions. With its compact size, the Kona N Line Ultimate is perfect for urban environments, while its sporty performance and upscale features make it a versatile option for a wide range of driving needs.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

