Menu
Account
Sign In
HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, REMOTE START <p> The 2023 Hyundai Kona EV Preferred FWD combines eco-friendly performance with cutting-edge technology, making it a standout in the electric vehicle market. Powered by a 150 kW electric motor, this compact SUV delivers an impressive 201 horsepower and offers an estimated range of 415 kilometers on a full charge. With its fast-charging capability, you can get back on the road quickly, while regenerative braking helps extend driving range. The sleek design, highlighted by LED headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels, complements the Kona EVs modern, aerodynamic style. <p> Inside, the Kona EV Preferred FWD offers a tech-forward and comfortable cabin. The 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, provide seamless connectivity. Additional features like heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a wireless charging pad enhance convenience and comfort. With a spacious interior, advanced safety features, and zero emissions, the Kona EV Preferred is the perfect choice for eco-conscious drivers who dont want to compromise on performance or style. <p> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <p> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2023 Hyundai KONA

39,396 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai KONA

Electric Preferred PST EXEMPT & RATES FROM 3.99%

Watch This Vehicle
12204031

2023 Hyundai KONA

Electric Preferred PST EXEMPT & RATES FROM 3.99%

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,396KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K23AG0PU163777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SI354123A
  • Mileage 39,396 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, REMOTE START


The 2023 Hyundai Kona EV Preferred FWD combines eco-friendly performance with cutting-edge technology, making it a standout in the electric vehicle market. Powered by a 150 kW electric motor, this compact SUV delivers an impressive 201 horsepower and offers an estimated range of 415 kilometers on a full charge. With its fast-charging capability, you can get back on the road quickly, while regenerative braking helps extend driving range. The sleek design, highlighted by LED headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels, complements the Kona EVs modern, aerodynamic style.


Inside, the Kona EV Preferred FWD offers a tech-forward and comfortable cabin. The 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, provide seamless connectivity. Additional features like heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a wireless charging pad enhance convenience and comfort. With a spacious interior, advanced safety features, and zero emissions, the Kona EV Preferred is the perfect choice for eco-conscious drivers who dont want to compromise on performance or style.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE SUNROOF & PUSH BUTTON START for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE SUNROOF & PUSH BUTTON START 175,855 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range PST EXEMPT & NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range PST EXEMPT & NO ACCIDENTS 21,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia EV6 Long Range w/GT-Line Pkg 2 PST EXEMPT & DEALER SERVICED for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Kia EV6 Long Range w/GT-Line Pkg 2 PST EXEMPT & DEALER SERVICED 59,860 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai KONA