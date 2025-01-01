$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA
Electric Preferred PST EXEMPT & RATES FROM 3.99%
2023 Hyundai KONA
Electric Preferred PST EXEMPT & RATES FROM 3.99%
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # SI354123A
- Mileage 39,396 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Hyundai Kona EV Preferred FWD combines eco-friendly performance with cutting-edge technology, making it a standout in the electric vehicle market. Powered by a 150 kW electric motor, this compact SUV delivers an impressive 201 horsepower and offers an estimated range of 415 kilometers on a full charge. With its fast-charging capability, you can get back on the road quickly, while regenerative braking helps extend driving range. The sleek design, highlighted by LED headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels, complements the Kona EVs modern, aerodynamic style.
Inside, the Kona EV Preferred FWD offers a tech-forward and comfortable cabin. The 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, provide seamless connectivity. Additional features like heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a wireless charging pad enhance convenience and comfort. With a spacious interior, advanced safety features, and zero emissions, the Kona EV Preferred is the perfect choice for eco-conscious drivers who dont want to compromise on performance or style.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
Abbotsford Hyundai
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-684-2294