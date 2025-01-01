$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA
1.6T N Line w/Ultimate Package SUNROOF | BC OWNED | ONE OWNER
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SK258301A
- Mileage 18,136 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash your driving passion with the 2023 Hyundai Kona N-Line Ultimate, a performance-driven compact SUV that combines sporty styling with exhilarating capability. Featuring an aggressive exterior design, including a bold front grille and distinctive N-Line accents, the Kona N-Line Ultimate commands attention on the road. Step inside to find a driver-focused cockpit equipped with premium materials, sport seats, and advanced technology, including a high-resolution infotainment system that keeps you connected while enhancing your driving experience.
Under the hood, the 2023 Kona N-Line Ultimate packs a punch with its turbocharged engine, delivering impressive power and agile handling for an exhilarating ride. With an available sport-tuned suspension and enhanced steering responsiveness, this SUV is designed for those who crave excitement behind the wheel. Safety and convenience are prioritized with a suite of advanced driver-assistance features, ensuring confidence on every journey. Embrace the thrill of the road with the 2023 Hyundai Kona N-Line Ultimatewhere performance meets practicality in perfect harmony.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
