$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai PALISADE
Urban 7 Passenger HEADS UP DISPLAY, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION
2023 Hyundai PALISADE
Urban 7 Passenger HEADS UP DISPLAY, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,321 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your driving experience with the all-new 2023 Hyundai Palisade Urban, designed to blend modern aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. This premium SUV stands out with its bold, urban-inspired design, making it the perfect companion for city adventures and beyond.
Key Features:
Sleek Exterior: The 2023 Hyundai Palisade Urban boasts a dynamic and streamlined silhouette, complemented by 20-inch alloy wheels and a distinctive front grille. Its striking LED headlights and taillights ensure youll turn heads wherever you go.
Luxurious Interior: Step inside to find a spacious and meticulously crafted cabin. Premium leather seating, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof create an atmosphere of elegance and comfort for all passengers.
Advanced Technology: Stay connected with the latest tech innovations. The Palisade Urban features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a robust navigation system.
Safety First: Hyundais SmartSense suite of safety features comes standard, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, and a Surround View Monitor for added peace of mind on every journey.
Powerful Performance: Under the hood, the Palisade Urban houses a 3.8L V6 engine, delivering a smooth and powerful driving experience. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and available HTRAC All-Wheel Drive, this SUV is ready to conquer any terrain.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
Abbotsford Hyundai
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-684-2294