2023 Hyundai PALISADE

HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, BLUELINK

Elevate your driving experience with the all-new 2023 Hyundai Palisade Urban, designed to blend modern aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. This premium SUV stands out with its bold, urban-inspired design, making it the perfect companion for city adventures and beyond.

Key Features:

Sleek Exterior: The 2023 Hyundai Palisade Urban boasts a dynamic and streamlined silhouette, complemented by 20-inch alloy wheels and a distinctive front grille. Its striking LED headlights and taillights ensure youll turn heads wherever you go.

Luxurious Interior: Step inside to find a spacious and meticulously crafted cabin. Premium leather seating, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof create an atmosphere of elegance and comfort for all passengers.

Advanced Technology: Stay connected with the latest tech innovations. The Palisade Urban features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a robust navigation system.

Safety First: Hyundais SmartSense suite of safety features comes standard, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, and a Surround View Monitor for added peace of mind on every journey.

Powerful Performance: Under the hood, the Palisade Urban houses a 3.8L V6 engine, delivering a smooth and powerful driving experience. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and available HTRAC All-Wheel Drive, this SUV is ready to conquer any terrain.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

VIN KM8R3DGE0PU538588

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,321 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

2023 Hyundai PALISADE