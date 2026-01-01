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2023 Hyundai PALISADE
2023 Hyundai PALISADE
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AH10458
- Mileage 61,554 KM
Vehicle Description
This Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle has undergone a detailed 120+ point inspection - covering mechanical, electrical, safety, exterior, interior, and frame components. This ensures the vehicle meets strict manufacturer standards before being certified.
Only vehicles that meet strict age, mileage, and condition requirements qualify.
A Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicle gives you:
? A thoroughly inspected, factory-reconditioned vehicle
? Extended powertrain warranty protection
? Lower finance rates
? Roadside assistance
? Verified Carfax vehicle history
? Superior value vs. new, and more confidence than used
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All sales are subject to taxes/levies, a $799 documentation fee, and an $87 fuel surcharge. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles may also be subject to a Hyundai CPO certification fee of up to $1,299. This fee does not apply to non-Hyundai vehicles. Please refer to our website for the most up-to-date information.
Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm the accuracy of this information with a sales representative.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Convenience
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Abbotsford Hyundai
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1-800-684-2294