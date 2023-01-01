$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
HEV Luxury NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PF089936A
- Mileage 19,319 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Luxury Where Innovation Meets Elegance!
Elevate your driving experience with the cutting-edge 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Luxury, a seamless blend of eco-friendly performance and opulent design. This SUV redefines the future of driving, combining advanced hybrid technology with a touch of luxury that sets it apart in a class of its own.
Key Features:
Efficient Hybrid Powertrain: Experience a new era of fuel efficiency with the Santa Fe Hybrid Luxury's advanced hybrid powertrain. Redefine your journeys with a potent combination of electric and gasoline power, providing a smooth and eco-conscious driving experience.
Luxurious Interior: Step inside the lap of luxury with a meticulously crafted interior. Premium materials, exquisite detailing, and spacious comfort make every ride a first-class experience. Indulge in the available leather-trimmed seats and enjoy the panoramic view through the expansive sunroof.
Tech-Forward Cabin: Stay connected and entertained on the go with state-of-the-art technology. The integrated infotainment system boasts a responsive touchscreen, seamless smartphone integration, and a premium sound system, ensuring you stay connected and entertained wherever the road takes you.
Advanced Safety Features: Your safety is our priority. The 2023 Santa Fe Hybrid Luxury is equipped with a suite of advanced safety features, including collision avoidance, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control, providing peace of mind for you and your passengers.
Distinctive Exterior Design: Make a statement on the road with the Santa Fe Hybrid Luxury's bold and sophisticated exterior. The dynamic design, coupled with signature Hyundai styling cues, ensures you turn heads wherever you go.
Environmental Responsibility: Embrace eco-conscious driving without compromising performance. The Santa Fe Hybrid Luxury is designed with sustainability in mind, contributing to a cleaner and greener future.
Discover a harmonious blend of performance, luxury, and eco-friendliness in the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Luxury. Elevate your driving experience today and embrace a new era of automotive excellence. Visit your nearest Hyundai dealership or explore online for more information.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
