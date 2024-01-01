Menu
REMOTE START, NAVIGATION, BLUELINK <P> The 2021 Hyundai Sonata Preferred FWD is a sleek and sophisticated midsize sedan that blends style, comfort, and advanced technology. Powered by a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine producing 191 horsepower, it delivers a smooth and efficient ride, making it perfect for both city commutes and long highway drives. Its modern design is highlighted by bold LED headlights, a distinctive cascading grille, and 17-inch alloy wheels, giving the Sonata a dynamic and upscale look. <P> Inside, the Sonata Preferred offers a spacious and refined cabin with premium features like heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and leather-wrapped interior accents. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless connectivity, while additional features like a wireless charging pad and a digital key add convenience. Advanced safety technologies, including blind-spot collision avoidance, lane-keeping assist, and forward collision-avoidance assist, ensure peace of mind on every drive. The 2021 Hyundai Sonata Preferred FWD is the perfect blend of innovation, comfort, and style for modern drivers. <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2023 Hyundai Sonata

45,145 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred NO ACCIDENTS!!

2023 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred NO ACCIDENTS!!

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,145KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHL24JAXPA311957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,145 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

2023 Hyundai Sonata