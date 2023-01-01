$CALL+ tax & licensing
1-800-684-2294
2023 Hyundai Tucson
ESSENTIAL ONE OWNER & NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$CALL
- Listing ID: 10467873
- Stock #: AH9549
- VIN: KM8JBCAE3PU197612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,104 KM
Vehicle Description
WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, 8.0 TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY, REARVIEW CAMERA, ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Introducing the all-new 2023 Tucson Essential All Wheel Drive, now available at Abbotsford Hyundai! Get ready to elevate your driving experience to a whole new level. With its sleek design, advanced technology, and unbeatable performance, the Tucson Essential AWD is the perfect companion for your adventures in Abbotsford and beyond.
Experience the confidence of all-wheel drive, ensuring you're prepared for any road condition, whether it's a rainy day or a snow-covered path. The spacious interior provides comfort for every passenger, while cutting-edge features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keep you connected on the go. Plus, the Tucson Essential AWD comes equipped with Hyundai's latest safety innovations to give you peace of mind on every journey.
Don't miss your chance to own the 2023 Tucson Essential All Wheel Drive at Abbotsford Hyundai. Visit our showroom today and discover why this SUV is the ultimate choice for drivers who demand style, versatility, and reliability. Your next adventure starts here get behind the wheel of the Tucson Essential AWD and experience the future of driving.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $599 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
