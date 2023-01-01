2023 Hyundai Tucson

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 , 1 0 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10467873

10467873 Stock #: AH9549

AH9549 VIN: KM8JBCAE3PU197612

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 15,104 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.