2023 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred w/Trend Package REMOTE START, NAVIGATION, BLUELINK
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,907 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Trend AWD is a sleek and versatile SUV that blends modern design with advanced features. Its bold exterior includes a striking front grille, sharp LED headlights, and clean lines that enhance its sporty profile. Inside, the cabin offers comfort and convenience with premium cloth seating, a spacious layout, and a panoramic sunroof that adds an open, airy feel. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto provides easy access to navigation, entertainment, and smartphone connectivity.
Powered by a 2.5L engine and featuring an advanced all-wheel-drive system, the Tucson Preferred Trend AWD delivers confident handling and smooth performance in a variety of conditions. Safety is a key focus, with features like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane-keeping assist helping to ensure peace of mind on every trip. With its refined interior, versatile cargo space, and a host of modern amenities, the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Trend AWD is designed for drivers who seek both practicality and style in an SUV.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
