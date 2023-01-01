2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 , 6 0 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10275069

10275069 Stock #: AH9488

AH9488 VIN: KM8JCCA15PU100968

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AH9488

Mileage 3,609 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.