$24,299+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Venue
Essential w/Two-Tone
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$24,299
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,751KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRB8A36PU252181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # PV252181
- Mileage 29,751 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
