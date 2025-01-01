Menu
2023 Hyundai Venue

29,751 KM

Details Features

$24,299

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Venue

Essential w/Two-Tone

12409755

2023 Hyundai Venue

Essential w/Two-Tone

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$24,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,751KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRB8A36PU252181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PV252181
  • Mileage 29,751 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

