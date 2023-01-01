$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Infiniti QX80
ProACTIVE 7-Passenger - Sunroof
Location
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
8,545KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10618056
- Stock #: R103307A
- VIN: JN8AZ2AE2P9303159
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,545 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
If you're looking for a luxury SUV with legitimate off-roading potential, this Infiniti QX80 is for you. This 2023 INFINITI QX80 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Embrace luxury grand enough to accommodate all the experiences you seek, and powerful enough to amplify them. This Infiniti QX80 unleashes your potential with capability that few can rival, extensive rewards that fill your journey, and presence that none can match. This full-size luxury SUV is not larger than life, it's as large as the life you want.This low mileage SUV has just 8,545 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our QX80's trim level is ProACTIVE 7-Passenger. This ProACTIVE trim adds the active safety suite complete with distance pacing cruise with stop and go, blind spot intervention, and lane keep assist. Plush, climate controlled leather seats and a gorgeous sunroof offer the promise of luxury and comfort in this QX80, witha towing package, skid plate, auto leveling suspension, and serious power offering remarkable SUV strength and utility. Navigation, Bose premium audio, wireless Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay offer endless connectivity while a rear seat entertainment system makes sure all passengers are free from boredom. A power folding third row, power liftgate, remote start, memory settings, proximity keys, and a heated steering wheel offer comfort and convenience while parking sensors, emergency braking, and an aerial view camera help you stay safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Premium Audio.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
rear entertainment
Blind Spot Detection
