$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2023 Jeep Gladiator
2023 Jeep Gladiator
Overland - Sunroof - Premium Audio
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
15,705KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10478499
- Stock #: P562484A
- VIN: 1C6HJTFG9PL500244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Zynith
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P562484A
- Mileage 15,705 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Ever wished your truck had a big open cabin like a Jeep? Ever wished your Jeep could hold more than a few people and a backpack? Now it can thanks to this awesome Jeep Gladiator! This 2023 Jeep Gladiator is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability and the capability and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game.This Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 15,705 kms. It's silver zynith in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Gladiator's trim level is Overland. Stepping up to this Gladiator Overland is a great choice, as it comes standard with a manual Targa composite first-row sunroof, a 9-speaker Alpine premium audio setup, voice-activated navigation, dual-zone climate control, heavy-duty suspension, class III towing equipment with a trailer wiring harness and trailer sway control, undercarriage skid plates, a full-size spare with underbody storage, removable doors and windows, and a manual convertible top with fixed roll-over protection. This rugged truck also features great convenience features like proximity keyless entry with push button start, illuminated front and rear cupholders, two 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, and tons of storage space. Handling infotainment and connectivity duties is an 8.4-inch screen powered by Uconnect 4, and features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G LTE WiFi hotspot internet access, and streaming audio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio, Navigation, Climate Control, Heavy Duty Suspension, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6HJTFG9PL500244.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Interior
Navigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Mechanical
Heavy Duty Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1