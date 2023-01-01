2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sale $61,470 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 , 6 3 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10608474

10608474 Stock #: R160244A

R160244A VIN: 1C4HJXFG4PW531819

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sarge Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # R160244A

Mileage 8,636 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Convenience Trailer Tow Additional Features 17 inch Aluminum Wheels BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.