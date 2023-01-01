$61,470+ tax & licensing
$61,470
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2023 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon - Heated Seats - $230.11 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
8,636KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10608474
- Stock #: R160244A
- VIN: 1C4HJXFG4PW531819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sarge Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $6245 from its regular price of $67715. With decades of experience, and all the modern technology they could need, this Jeep Wrangler is ready to rock your world. This 2023 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This low mileage SUV has just 8,636 kms. It's sarge green in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Unlimited Rubicon. This Unlimited Rubicon is ready for the rockiest trails, with beefy off-road suspension, heavy duty dampers, driver-selectable front and rear locking differentials, 5 skid plates for undercarriage protection, upgraded aluminum wheels with a full-size spare, a manual convertible top with fixed roll-over protection, and power heated side mirrors. Additional features include towing equipment including trailer sway control, two tow hooks on the front bumper and one on the rear, front fog lamps, and a ParkView back-up camera. Connectivity is handled by an upgraded 8.4-inch screen powered by Uconnect 4C NAV, and features inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and an upgraded 9-speaker Alpine audio system. Comfort and convenience features also include power rear windows, a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, illuminated front and rear cupholders, two 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, proximity keyless entry with push button start, voice-activated dual-zone front climate control, front and rear map lights, and all-weather floor mats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Trailer Tow, 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Body Color 3-piece Hard Top.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXFG4PW531819.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $230.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Convenience
Trailer Tow
Additional Features
17 inch Aluminum Wheels
BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP
