2023 Jeep Wrangler
4xe Sahara - Hybrid - Fast Charging - $242.28 /Wk
2023 Jeep Wrangler
4xe Sahara - Hybrid - Fast Charging - $242.28 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
7,181KM
Used
VIN 1C4JJXP62PW591069
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,181 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
A family SUV with trail rated components, this efficient Wrangler 4xe is ready for wherever life takes you. This 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler 4xe is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and plug-in hybrid technology, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler 4xe is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this advanced Wrangler 4xe offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design you've come to know and love.This low mileage SUV has just 7,181 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler 4xe's trim level is Sahara. This Unlimited Sahara 4xe features a hybrid powertrain with fast charging, along with sport suspension, upgraded aluminum wheels with a full-size spare, a manual convertible targa sunroof with fixed roll-over protection, and a flip-up rear window with a defroster and a wiper washer. Additional features include 3 skid plates for undercarriage protection, towing equipment including trailer sway control, two tow hooks on the front bumper and one on the rear, front fog lamps, and a ParkView back-up camera. Connectivity is handled by an upgraded 8.4-inch screen powered by Uconnect 4C NAV, and features inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and an upgraded 9-speaker Alpine audio system. Comfort and convenience features also include power rear windows, a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, illuminated front and rear cupholders, a Freedom Panel storage bag, two 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, proximity keyless entry with push button start, voice-activated dual-zone front climate control, front and rear map lights, and all-weather floor mats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hybrid, Fast Charging, Navigation, Premium Audio, 4g Wi-fi, Climate Control, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4JJXP62PW591069.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $242.28 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HYBRID
4G Wi-Fi
Fast Charging
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
2023 Jeep Wrangler