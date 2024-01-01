Menu
HEATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, APPLE CARPLAY <P> The 2023 Kia Sorento X-Line is a rugged and stylish SUV designed for adventurous drivers who crave performance and versatility. Powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine producing 281 horsepower, the Sorento X-Line delivers a powerful yet fuel-efficient drive, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive for enhanced capability on any terrain. Its bold design features distinctive 20-inch alloy wheels, a raised suspension for added ground clearance, and exclusive X-Line exterior accents, giving it a commanding presence on the road. <P> Inside, the Sorento X-Line offers a spacious and refined cabin with seating for up to seven passengers. Premium touches like leather-trimmed seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a heated steering wheel ensure comfort, while the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation keeps you connected. Safety is a priority with advanced driver-assistance features like forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-keeping assist. With its rugged design, powerful performance, and family-friendly features, the 2023 Kia Sorento X-Line is built for those who want to elevate their driving experience both on and off the road. <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2023 Kia Sorento

33,425 KM

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

VIN 5XYRGDLF4PG186978

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,425 KM

The 2023 Kia Sorento X-Line is a rugged and stylish SUV designed for adventurous drivers who crave performance and versatility. Powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine producing 281 horsepower, the Sorento X-Line delivers a powerful yet fuel-efficient drive, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive for enhanced capability on any terrain. Its bold design features distinctive 20-inch alloy wheels, a raised suspension for added ground clearance, and exclusive X-Line exterior accents, giving it a commanding presence on the road.


Inside, the Sorento X-Line offers a spacious and refined cabin with seating for up to seven passengers. Premium touches like leather-trimmed seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a heated steering wheel ensure comfort, while the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation keeps you connected. Safety is a priority with advanced driver-assistance features like forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-keeping assist. With its rugged design, powerful performance, and family-friendly features, the 2023 Kia Sorento X-Line is built for those who want to elevate their driving experience both on and off the road.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

