2023 Kia Sportage
X-Line LEATHER SEATS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, TOUCHSCREEN
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,965 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2023 Kia Sportage N Line, a dynamic blend of sporty design, powerful performance, and cutting-edge technology. Designed for those who crave excitement and sophistication, the Sportage N Line is your perfect companion on every journey.
Key Features:
1. Athletic and Stylish Design:
Bold Exterior: Aggressive front grille, distinctive N Line badging, and sporty red accents that demand attention.
Dynamic Profile: Sleek lines, aerodynamic shape, and 19-inch alloy wheels enhance its athletic stance.
2. Powerful Performance:
Turbocharged Engine: 2.5L turbocharged engine delivering exhilarating power and acceleration.
Sport-Tuned Suspension: Enhanced handling and responsiveness for a thrilling driving experience.
3. Luxurious Interior:
Premium Materials: Sporty N Line seats with red stitching, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and aluminum pedals for a refined look.
Comfort and Space: Spacious cabin with ample legroom and high-quality finishes for maximum comfort.
4. Advanced Technology:
Infotainment System: 12.3-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system.
Digital Cluster: 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster providing clear, customizable driving information.
Smart Connectivity: Wireless charging, multiple USB ports, and Kia Connect services for seamless integration with your devices.
Why Choose the 2023 Kia Sportage N Line?
The 2023 Sportage N Line offers a perfect blend of sporty elegance, powerful performance, and state-of-the-art technology. Its athletic design, luxurious interior, and advanced safety features make it an ideal choice for those who seek excitement and refinement in their drive.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Abbotsford Hyundai
