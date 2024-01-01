$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage
EX Premium w/Red Interior NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,153 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your driving experience with the 2023 Kia Sportage EX Premium, a compact SUV that combines sleek design, advanced technology, and premium comfort. This vehicle is perfect for those seeking a versatile and stylish ride that excels in both city and off-road adventures.
This Sportage EX Premium is powered by a robust 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering smooth and responsive performance. The eye-catching exterior features modern lines and bold accents, complemented by stunning 18-inch alloy wheels and LED lighting.
Step inside to discover a luxurious and spacious interior, complete with leather-trimmed seats and a panoramic sunroof that floods the cabin with natural light. The advanced infotainment system includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen display with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, ensuring you stay connected and entertained on every journey. The Harman Kardon premium audio system provides an exceptional listening experience.
Safety is paramount in the 2023 Kia Sportage EX Premium, featuring a suite of advanced driver-assistance systems such as forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and rear cross-traffic alert. The smart power liftgate and remote start add convenience to your daily routine, while the dual-zone automatic climate control ensures comfort for all passengers.
Why choose the 2023 Kia Sportage EX Premium? This compact SUV offers a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology, making it an ideal choice for families, adventurers, and urban commuters alike. Experience the confidence and comfort of driving a vehicle thats designed to exceed your expectations.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1-800-684-2294