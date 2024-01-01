$37,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Kia Sportage
X-Line Limited - Power Liftgate
2023 Kia Sportage
X-Line Limited - Power Liftgate
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$37,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,030KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDPXCAF9P7047446
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA047446
- Mileage 24,030 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
The all-new 2023 Kia Sportage pushes the boundaries of urban SUV design and technology with refinement and modern technology. This 2023 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Designed with you and your family in mind, this Kia Sportage has been reimagined to keep everyone safe through innovation and thoughtful design. This all-new Sportage makes a dramatic entrance, leading off with a bold lighting system and striking body line. Its bolder bodywork is also dimensionally bigger than before, which translates to more cargo space and a roomier interior.This SUV has 24,030 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sportage's trim level is X-Line Limited. With unique and exclusive styling, this top of the line Kia Sportage X-Line Limited was designed to take your driving experience to the next level with modern exterior styling accents, a more aggressive front bumper design, larger aluminum wheels, a massive power sunroof, synthetic leather heated and cooled seats, LED headlights, a heated steering wheel and a smart power liftgate. It also comes with a larger 12.3 inch touchscreen that is paired with integrated navigation, 8 premium Harman Kardon speakers, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio, plus remote engine start and a power front seats. Additional safety features include blind spot detection, rear park assist, lane keep assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, trailer stability assist, distance pacing cruise control and a HD 360 degree camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Steering Wheel, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Seats.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
The all-new 2023 Kia Sportage pushes the boundaries of urban SUV design and technology with refinement and modern technology. This 2023 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Designed with you and your family in mind, this Kia Sportage has been reimagined to keep everyone safe through innovation and thoughtful design. This all-new Sportage makes a dramatic entrance, leading off with a bold lighting system and striking body line. Its bolder bodywork is also dimensionally bigger than before, which translates to more cargo space and a roomier interior.This SUV has 24,030 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sportage's trim level is X-Line Limited. With unique and exclusive styling, this top of the line Kia Sportage X-Line Limited was designed to take your driving experience to the next level with modern exterior styling accents, a more aggressive front bumper design, larger aluminum wheels, a massive power sunroof, synthetic leather heated and cooled seats, LED headlights, a heated steering wheel and a smart power liftgate. It also comes with a larger 12.3 inch touchscreen that is paired with integrated navigation, 8 premium Harman Kardon speakers, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio, plus remote engine start and a power front seats. Additional safety features include blind spot detection, rear park assist, lane keep assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, trailer stability assist, distance pacing cruise control and a HD 360 degree camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Steering Wheel, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Seats.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
360 Camera
Synthetic Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
2019 RAM 1500 Base - Uconnect - Bluetooth 165,115 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Dodge Challenger SXT - Premium Audio - Plus Package 38,533 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Kia Sportage X-Line Limited - Power Liftgate 24,030 KM $37,800 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Abbotsford Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$37,800
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2023 Kia Sportage