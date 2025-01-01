Menu
ACCIDENT FREE | AWD | 12-SPEAKER BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM| 360 CAMERA | FULLY LOADED

Experience the perfect blend of performance, style, and versatility with the 2023 Mazda Sport GT Sport AWD. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and featuring intelligent all-wheel drive, this sporty crossover offers smooth acceleration and exceptional handling in all conditions. With its bold design, including a signature front grille and sleek lines, the Mazda Sport GT Sport is sure to turn heads wherever you go.

Step inside to find a refined interior with premium leather seating, a user-friendly infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Bose premium sound system for an elevated audio experience. Advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring, ensure peace of mind on every drive. The 2023 Mazda Sport GT Sport AWD is the ideal choice for those seeking a combination of luxury, performance, and practicality. Schedule your test drive today!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

42,125 KM

12123990

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,125KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPBMM1P1612886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

