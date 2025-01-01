$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda MAZDA3
GT w/Turbo ACCIDENT FREE | AWD | 12-SPEAKER BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM| 360 CAMERA | FULLY LOADED
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,125 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE | AWD | 12-SPEAKER BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM| 360 CAMERA | FULLY LOADED
Experience the perfect blend of performance, style, and versatility with the 2023 Mazda Sport GT Sport AWD. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and featuring intelligent all-wheel drive, this sporty crossover offers smooth acceleration and exceptional handling in all conditions. With its bold design, including a signature front grille and sleek lines, the Mazda Sport GT Sport is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
Step inside to find a refined interior with premium leather seating, a user-friendly infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Bose premium sound system for an elevated audio experience. Advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring, ensure peace of mind on every drive. The 2023 Mazda Sport GT Sport AWD is the ideal choice for those seeking a combination of luxury, performance, and practicality. Schedule your test drive today!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
