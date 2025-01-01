Menu
The 2023 Mazda3 Sport GS combines sleek design with dynamic performance and refined comfort. The GS trim adds heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, advanced safety features, and an 8.8-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Experience sporty sophistication come test drive it today! Drive away with confidence from OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford! Get our TruePrice upfront with no haggling and no hassle. Every OpenRoad Certified vehicle is fully inspected and backed by a Carfax history report. Visit us today at 30210 Automall Drive in Abbotsford or call now to book your test drive and get behind the wheel! List Price subject to $595 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. VSA Dealer #40643

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

19,630 KM

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS at

13113377

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS at

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Used
19,630KM
VIN JM1BPAL72P1610652

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UCBA10652
  • Mileage 19,630 KM

Black Cloth
MACHINE GREY METALLIC
Mazda3 GS FWD Package

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

2023 Mazda MAZDA3