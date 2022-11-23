2023 Polestar 2

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9359980

9359980 Stock #: B3719

B3719 VIN: YSMET3KA7PL113719

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # B3719

Mileage 122 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.