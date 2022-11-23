$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Polestar 2
PERFORMANCE - Low Mileage
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B3719
- Mileage 122 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage! With agile handling and an upscale interior, this 2023 Polestar 2 offers an unforgettable EV experience. This 2023 Polestar 2 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This 2023 Polestar 2 is a jack of many trades, and masters all of them. With a striking exterior design and a refined interior that epitomizes legendary Scandinavian ingenuity, this EV is an ideal choice in this ever-growing vehicle segment. With pleasant driving dynamics thanks to a robust purely electric drivetrain and intuitive infotainment and safety features, you will long to be back behind the wheel of this vehicle the moment you step out of it. Embrace the future of sustainability and efficiency with this 2023 Polestar 2.This low mileage hatchback has just 122 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Dual Electric Motors -inc: performance software upgrade engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! We are located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the premier retailer of used vehicles in the Lower Mainland. You can rest assured knowing that in order for us to operate in an Auto Mall, we are held to the utmost standard of service and reliability in the Pre-Owned vehicle market. o~o
