2023 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 , 8 2 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10542090

10542090 Stock #: R163449A

R163449A VIN: 1C6SRFU99PN593520

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # R163449A

Mileage 19,823 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Convenience Tow Package Interior remote start Navigation Exterior Aluminum Wheels Comfort Climate Control Mechanical Heavy Duty Suspension Off-Road Suspension Safety Forward collision alert Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features LED Lights SiriusXM 4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.