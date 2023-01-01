$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500
TRX - Leather Seats - Remote Start
19,823KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10542090
- Stock #: R163449A
- VIN: 1C6SRFU99PN593520
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Whether you need tough and rugged capability, or soft and comfortable luxury, this 2023 Ram delivers every time. This 2023 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Ram 1500's unmatched luxury transcends traditional pickups without compromising its capability. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 19,823 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 702HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is TRX. Built to be the ultimate pick-up truck on both the street and off-road, this RAM TRX comes with an upgraded engine with immense power, off-road adaptive suspension including Bilstein dampers, skid plates for undercarriage protection, upgraded class IV towing equipment with a hitch, wiring harness and trailer sway control, front and rear tow hooks, and a locking tailgate. Infotainment features include an upgraded 12-inch infotainment screen with Uconnect 5W and a 10-speaker Alpine Performance audio system, mobile internet hotspot access, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM streaming radio. The standard features continue with heated front seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, remote engine start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, interior sound insulation, and dual-zone front climate control with infrared. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Leather Seats, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFU99PN593520.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Heavy Duty Suspension
Off-Road Suspension
Safety
Forward collision alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi
