2023 RAM 2500
Power Wagon
2023 RAM 2500
Power Wagon
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
51,500KM
Used
VIN 3C6TR5EJ2PG568670
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R163449AA
- Mileage 51,500 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 2500 HD. This 2023 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Endlessly capable, this 2023 Ram 2500HD pulls out all the stops, and has the towing capacity that sets it apart from the competition. On top of its proven Ram toughness, this Ram 2500HD has an ultra-quiet cabin full of amazing tech features that help make your workday more enjoyable. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive 2500HD is ready for anything that you are.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 51,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 410HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 2500's trim level is Power Wagon. Upgrading to this ultra capable Ram 2500 Power Wagon is a great choice as it comes well equipped with an exclusive Power Wagon front grille, durable powder-coated bumpers, wider fender flares, unique aluminum wheels, special embossed seats and a power driver seat. It also has electronic locking differentials for unmatched off-road capability, skid plates, power heated trailer mirrors, a great sound system with a larger 8.4 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio, LED headlamps and fog lights, push button start with proximity sensors, cargo box lights, a class V hitch receiver, a rear view camera and a heavy duty off-road suspension that is designed to handle whatever you put in front of it!
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6TR5EJ2PG568670.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
2023 RAM 2500