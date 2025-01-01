$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 3500
Laramie - Tow Package
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,466 KM
Vehicle Description
Heavy Duty Suspension, Heated Steering Wheel, Tow Package, Navigation, Apple CarPlay!
Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 3500 HD. This 2023 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Endlessly capable, this 2023 Ram 3500HD pulls out all the stops, and has the towing capacity that sets it apart from the competition. On top of its proven Ram toughness, this Ram 3500HD has an ultra-quiet cabin full of amazing tech features that help make your workday more enjoyable. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 32,466 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Laramie. This incredible Ram 3500 Laramie comes well equipped with class V towing equipment including a hitch, brake controller and trailer sway control, heavy duty suspension, heated and power adjustable side mirrors, front and reverse utility lights, cargo box lighting, and a rear step bumper. On the inside, occupants are treated to heated and power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support, leather upholstery, dual-zone front automatic air conditioning, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and illuminated front cupholders. Stay connected on the road via an 8.4-inch display powered by Uconnect 5 with GPS navigation, HD radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Alexa Built-In, SiriusXM streaming radio, trailer tow pages, off-road info pages, and mobile hotspot internet access. Additional features include a 10-speaker Alpine audio system, 115-volt rear auxiliary power outlet, remote engine start, and even more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heavy Duty Suspension, Heated Steering Wheel, Tow Package, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3EL1PG554345.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase.
