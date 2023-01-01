$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Subaru BRZ
Sport-tech - Leather Seats - Heated Seats - $145.43 /Wk
898KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Designed and engineered for spirited driving, the 2023 BRZ delivers unadulterated enjoyment at any speed. This 2023 Subaru BRZ is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2023 Subaru BRZ utilizes the Japanese marque's tried and tested blueprint for designing and building a phenomenal sports coupe and pumps everything up to an exhilarating magnitude. The exterior has been redesigned to be more bold, aggressive, and aerodynamic, with a chiseled front end and graceful body lines that lead to a beautifully proportioned rear section. On the inside, the cabin is as driver-focused as ever but introduces a host of technological and comfort amenities. Overall, the Subaru BRZ remains a purpose-built machine for sheer driving pleasure and enjoyment.This low mileage coupe has just 898 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our BRZ's trim level is Sport-tech. Ignite your passion for driving in this fully loaded BRZ Sport-tech that comes with plush leather heated seats that have Ultrasuede inserts for a premium feel. The Sport-tech trim is also equipped with a vibrant 8-inch touch screen that is bundled with Apple CarPlay Android Auto, SiriusXM radio and comes with a premium 8 speaker system for an immersive audio experience, along with a blind spot detection system, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, with multifunction display ability. Additional features include steering-responsive LED headlights, larger aluminum wheels, dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with push-button start, power mirrors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $145.43 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
