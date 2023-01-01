2023 Subaru BRZ

Listing ID: 10521777

10521777 Stock #: AB1833

AB1833 VIN: JF1ZDBE18P9704743

Vehicle Details Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # AB1833

Mileage 898 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Comfort Climate Control Safety REAR CAMERA Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio Blind Spot Detection Led Headlights SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.