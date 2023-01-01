$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2023 Subaru Outback
Premier XT - Cooled Seats
Location
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
21,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10449060
- Stock #: AB1766A
- VIN: 4S4BTHPD7P3123693
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,000 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Versatility, comfort, style, and capability combine to make the 2023 Subaru Outback the perfect choice for the weekend warrior in all of us. This 2023 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2023 Subaru Outback was made for the adventurer in all of us. Whether you want a better daily drive, or just the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2023 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend. This SUV has 21,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Outback's trim level is Premier XT. This range-topping Premier XT features ventilated and heated Nappa leather front seats with 10-way driver's seat power adjustment and lumbar support, a sonorous 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless mobile device charging, plush leather upholstery and switchable drive modes, along with an express open/close sunroof with a power shade, an upgraded 11.6-inch infotainment screen with GPS navigation, a power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, push button start, blind spot detection, and Subaru STARLINK Connected Services. Other standard features include a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, automatic air conditioning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features include Subaru's EyeSight package with a wide-angle front camera, pre-collision braking, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, adaptive cruise control, and evasive steering assist. Additional features include 60/40 folding rear seats, front and rear cupholders, three 12-volt DC power outlets, a rear camera, and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
