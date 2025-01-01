$34,500+ taxes & licensing
2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X
XLE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Certified
$34,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTRA18077
- Mileage 52,851 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE AWD brings all-electric performance and bold modern design together for an incredible drive. The XLE trim includes heated front seats, a large 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and advanced safety technology. Enjoy instant torque, smooth handling, and zero emissions come test drive this electric SUV today! Drive away with confidence from OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford! Get our TruePrice upfront with no haggling and no hassle. Every OpenRoad Certified vehicle is fully inspected and backed by a Carfax history report. Visit us today at 30210 Automall Drive in Abbotsford or call now to book your test drive and get behind the wheel! List Price subject to $595 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. VSA Dealer #40643
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
