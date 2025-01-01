Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE AWD brings all-electric performance and bold modern design together for an incredible drive. The XLE trim includes heated front seats, a large 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and advanced safety technology. Enjoy instant torque, smooth handling, and zero emissions come test drive this electric SUV today! Drive away with confidence from OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford! Get our TruePrice upfront with no haggling and no hassle. Every OpenRoad Certified vehicle is fully inspected and backed by a Carfax history report. Visit us today at 30210 Automall Drive in Abbotsford or call now to book your test drive and get behind the wheel! List Price subject to $595 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. VSA Dealer #40643

2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X

52,851 KM

Details Description Features

$34,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13106228

2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X

XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

  1. 13106228
  2. 13106228
  3. 13106228
  4. 13106228
  5. 13106228
  6. 13106228
  7. 13106228
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,851KM
VIN JTMABACA6PA018077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTRA18077
  • Mileage 52,851 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE AWD brings all-electric performance and bold modern design together for an incredible drive. The XLE trim includes heated front seats, a large 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and advanced safety technology. Enjoy instant torque, smooth handling, and zero emissions come test drive this electric SUV today! Drive away with confidence from OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford! Get our TruePrice upfront with no haggling and no hassle. Every OpenRoad Certified vehicle is fully inspected and backed by a Carfax history report. Visit us today at 30210 Automall Drive in Abbotsford or call now to book your test drive and get behind the wheel! List Price subject to $595 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. VSA Dealer #40643

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

XLE AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson AWD 2.5L Preferred for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2022 Hyundai Tucson AWD 2.5L Preferred 47,114 KM $26,700 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Short Bed V6 6A for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2020 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Short Bed V6 6A 121,870 KM $43,990 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD 3,110 KM $50,888 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,500

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X