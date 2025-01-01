Menu
2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X

40,822 KM

Details Features

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing
XLE AWD

13164857

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
40,822KM
VIN JTMABABA5PA004186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Heavy Metal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UCBB04186
  • Mileage 40,822 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
XLE AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X