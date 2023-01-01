$62,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$62,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X
2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X
XLE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$62,995
+ taxes & licensing
3,616KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9625858
- Stock #: 23UBNA04700
- VIN: JTMABABA4PA004700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nautical Blue (Met)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UBNA04700
- Mileage 3,616 KM
Vehicle Features
XLE AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top