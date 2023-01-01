Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X

3,616 KM

Details Features

$62,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Contact Seller
2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X

2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X

XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Contact Seller

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
3,616KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9625858
  • Stock #: 23UBNA04700
  • VIN: JTMABABA4PA004700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nautical Blue (Met)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UBNA04700
  • Mileage 3,616 KM

Vehicle Features

XLE AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 125,927 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 54,856 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Corolla ...
 198,232 KM
$11,499 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Quick Links
Directions Inventory