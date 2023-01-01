2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X

$62,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 , 6 1 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9625858

9625858 Stock #: 23UBNA04700

23UBNA04700 VIN: JTMABABA4PA004700

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Nautical Blue (Met)

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 23UBNA04700

Mileage 3,616 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features XLE AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.