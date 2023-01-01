$60,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$60,900
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X
2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X
XLE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$60,900
+ taxes & licensing
5,125KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9641539
- Stock #: 23UTNA04352
- VIN: JTMABABA7PA004352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Heavy Metal w/ Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA04352
- Mileage 5,125 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top