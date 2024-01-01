$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Tesla Model Y
Long Range NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,808 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Tesla Model Y is a cutting-edge electric SUV designed to blend performance, technology, and sustainability. With a sleek, aerodynamic design and impressive acceleration, the Model Y delivers an exhilarating driving experience while maintaining energy efficiency. The vehicle's spacious interior comfortably seats up to seven passengers and features a minimalist cabin equipped with Tesla's advanced infotainment system. Enhanced autopilot capabilities and full self-driving options make it a leader in automotive innovation, offering a glimpse into the future of autonomous driving.
Built with long-range battery options, the 2023 Model Y offers over 300 miles of driving on a single charge, making it ideal for both daily commutes and road trips. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive system provides superior traction and handling in various weather conditions. Tesla's extensive Supercharger network ensures fast and convenient charging across the country. Additionally, the Model Y incorporates industry-leading safety features, including collision avoidance and emergency braking, making it one of the safest and most reliable EVs on the market.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
Vehicle Features
