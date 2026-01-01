$47,998+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,764 KM
Vehicle Description
This used 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range delivers impressive electric performance, advanced technology, and everyday practicality in one of the most popular EV SUVs on the market. This used 2023 Tesla Model Y is available now at Abbotsford Hyundai, your trusted dealership in Abbotsford, British Columbia.
With dual-motor all-wheel drive, the Long Range model offers quick acceleration, reaching 060 mph in about 4.8 seconds while maintaining smooth, quiet operation., making it ideal for commuting, road trips, and year-round driving in all weather conditions. Inside, the Model Y provides a clean, modern cabin with seating for up to five and generous cargo space.
The minimalist interior is anchored by a large touchscreen that controls navigation, media, climate, vehicle settings, and access to Teslas extensive charging network. With a whisper-quiet ride, ample storageincluding a front trunkand advanced connectivity features, the Model Y is designed for convenience and comfort.
Safety and driver assistance are standout strengths, supported by Teslas suite of active safety technologies and over-the-air software updates that keep the vehicle current. The Model Ys aerodynamic design, responsive handling, and spacious layout make it a versatile choice for families and EV enthusiasts alike. This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive multi-point inspectionby our certified technicians. Ask us about extended warranty options, vehicle history reports, and flexible financing planstailored to your needs.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $799 Doc fee, $87 Fuel Surcharge and up to $1,299 Hyundai Certified Fee for CPO vehicles. Advertised price is finance price, cash price may differ. Refer to dealer website for most up to date information.
