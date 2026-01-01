Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>This used 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range</strong> delivers impressive electric performance, advanced technology, and everyday practicality in one of the most popular EV SUVs on the market. <strong>This used 2023 Tesla Model Y </strong><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>is available now at </span><strong>Abbotsford Hyundai</strong><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>, your trusted dealership in </span><strong>Abbotsford, British Columbia</strong><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>.</span></p><p>With <strong>dual-motor all-wheel drive</strong>, the Long Range model offers quick acceleration, reaching <strong>060 mph in about 4.8 seconds</strong> while maintaining smooth, quiet operation., making it ideal for commuting, road trips, and year-round driving in all weather conditions. Inside, the Model Y provides a clean, modern cabin with seating for up to five and generous cargo space. </p><p>The minimalist interior is anchored by a large touchscreen that controls navigation, media, climate, vehicle settings, and access to Teslas extensive charging network. With a whisper-quiet ride, ample storageincluding a front trunkand advanced connectivity features, the Model Y is designed for convenience and comfort.</p><p>Safety and driver assistance are standout strengths, supported by Teslas suite of active safety technologies and over-the-air software updates that keep the vehicle current. The Model Ys aerodynamic design, responsive handling, and spacious layout make it a versatile choice for families and EV enthusiasts alike. <span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>This vehicle has undergone a </span><strong>comprehensive multi-point inspection</strong><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>by our certified technicians. Ask us about </span><strong>extended warranty options</strong><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>, </span><strong>vehicle history reports</strong><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>, and </span><strong>flexible financing plans</strong><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>tailored to your needs.</span></p> <p>All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.</p><p>*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $799 Doc fee, $87 Fuel Surcharge and up to $1,299 Hyundai Certified Fee for CPO vehicles. Advertised price is finance price, cash price may differ. Refer to dealer website for most up to date information.</p>

2023 Tesla Model Y

58,764 KM

Details Description Features

$47,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE

Watch This Vehicle
13495682

2023 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 13495682.776554724?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=29605
  2. 13495682
  3. 13495682
  4. 13495682
  5. 13495682
  6. 13495682
  7. 13495682
  8. 13495682
  9. 13495682
  10. 13495682
  11. 13495682
  12. 13495682
  13. 13495682
  14. 13495682
  15. 13495682
  16. 13495682
  17. 13495682
  18. 13495682
  19. 13495682
  20. 13495682
  21. 13495682
  22. 13495682
Contact Seller

$47,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,764KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRWYGDEE7PC002778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,764 KM

Vehicle Description

This used 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range delivers impressive electric performance, advanced technology, and everyday practicality in one of the most popular EV SUVs on the market. This used 2023 Tesla Model Y is available now at Abbotsford Hyundai, your trusted dealership in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

With dual-motor all-wheel drive, the Long Range model offers quick acceleration, reaching 060 mph in about 4.8 seconds while maintaining smooth, quiet operation., making it ideal for commuting, road trips, and year-round driving in all weather conditions. Inside, the Model Y provides a clean, modern cabin with seating for up to five and generous cargo space.

The minimalist interior is anchored by a large touchscreen that controls navigation, media, climate, vehicle settings, and access to Teslas extensive charging network. With a whisper-quiet ride, ample storageincluding a front trunkand advanced connectivity features, the Model Y is designed for convenience and comfort.

Safety and driver assistance are standout strengths, supported by Teslas suite of active safety technologies and over-the-air software updates that keep the vehicle current. The Model Ys aerodynamic design, responsive handling, and spacious layout make it a versatile choice for families and EV enthusiasts alike. This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive multi-point inspectionby our certified technicians. Ask us about extended warranty options, vehicle history reports, and flexible financing planstailored to your needs.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $799 Doc fee, $87 Fuel Surcharge and up to $1,299 Hyundai Certified Fee for CPO vehicles. Advertised price is finance price, cash price may differ. Refer to dealer website for most up to date information.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2024 Kia EV9 Land w/GT-Line for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2024 Kia EV9 Land w/GT-Line 18,846 KM $63,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai KONA N 2.0T for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Hyundai KONA N 2.0T 32,846 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 RAM 1500 TRADESMAN for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2025 RAM 1500 TRADESMAN 44,938 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2023 Tesla Model Y