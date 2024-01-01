$43,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota bZ4X
LE
$43,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UIAB08084
- Mileage 7,435 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2023 Toyota bZ4X LE – an innovative all-electric SUV that represents the future of sustainable mobility. The bZ4X LE combines cutting-edge technology with Toyota's renowned reliability to deliver an eco-friendly and practical driving experience. With its spacious interior and advanced features, including a touchscreen infotainment system and Toyota Safety Sense suite, this electric SUV offers both comfort and convenience. Powered by an efficient electric motor and equipped with all-wheel drive, the bZ4X LE ensures confident performance in various driving conditions. With its commitment to sustainability and forward-thinking design, the 2023 Toyota bZ4X LE is the ideal choice for environmentally conscious drivers looking to embrace the electric future. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
