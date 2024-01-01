Menu
Introducing the 2023 Toyota bZ4X LE – an innovative all-electric SUV that represents the future of sustainable mobility. The bZ4X LE combines cutting-edge technology with Toyotas renowned reliability to deliver an eco-friendly and practical driving experience. With its spacious interior and advanced features, including a touchscreen infotainment system and Toyota Safety Sense suite, this electric SUV offers both comfort and convenience. Powered by an efficient electric motor and equipped with all-wheel drive, the bZ4X LE ensures confident performance in various driving conditions. With its commitment to sustainability and forward-thinking design, the 2023 Toyota bZ4X LE is the ideal choice for environmentally conscious drivers looking to embrace the electric future.

7,435 KM

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

7,435KM
Used
VIN JTMAAAAA0PA008084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UIAB08084
  • Mileage 7,435 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Toyota bZ4X