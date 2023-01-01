2023 Toyota Corolla ...

$44,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10216329

10216329 Stock #: B1875

B1875 VIN: JTDBDMHEXPJ001875

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # B1875

Mileage 157 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Comfort Climate Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.