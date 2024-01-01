$30,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback CVT
2023 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
8,600KM
Used
VIN JTNK4MBEXP3209733
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 8,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PAINT
Corolla Hatchback CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2023 Toyota Corolla