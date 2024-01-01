Menu
2023 Toyota Corolla

8,600 KM

Details Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Hatchback CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

8,600KM
Used
VIN JTNK4MBEXP3209733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 8,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
Corolla Hatchback CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

