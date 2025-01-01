$30,847+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid LE Nav through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
2023 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid LE Nav through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$30,847
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,417 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, Apple CarPlay!
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is excited to present this extremely reliable and economical 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE! With a clean history and meticulous maintenance, this hybrid is in great condition and ready to deliver an outstanding driving experience.
This Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE comes equipped with:
Comfort and Convenience:
Heated Front Seats: Stay cozy during those chilly mornings as you drive.
Automatic Climate Control: Enjoy a perfectly comfortable cabin temperature at all times.
Remote Keyless Entry: Convenient access to your vehicle without fumbling for keys.
Technology and Connectivity:
8-Inch Touchscreen Display: Features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and advanced voice recognition for a seamless digital experience.
Bi-LED Headlights: Sleek and stylish lighting that enhances visibility and adds to the car's aesthetic.
Wireless Streaming Audio & 6 Speakers: Enjoy your favorite tunes with clarity and without the hassle of cords.
SIRI Eyes Free: Stay connected safely while keeping your focus on the road.
Rear View Camera: Simplifies parking and maneuvering tight spaces with ease.
Safety Features:
Blind Spot Detection: Increased awareness of vehicles in your blind spots for added safety.
Toyota Safety Sense: A comprehensive suite of safety features that provides peace of mind on every drive.
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control: Maintain a safe distance from other vehicles effortlessly on the highway.
Lane Departure Warning with Lane Steering Assist: Get gentle reminders to stay on course while driving.
Power Adjustable Heated Mirrors: Perfectly positioned mirrors for optimal visibility in all conditions.
This 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE is not just a car; it’s a perfect blend of reliability, comfort, and innovation that makes every trip economical and enjoyable!
Don’t miss this opportunity! Contact our Sales and Finance team or apply for Pre-Approval today, and let’s get you behind the wheel of this fantastic Toyota Corolla Hybrid!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Call Dealer
604381XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
6043811161