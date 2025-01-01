Menu
Experience the perfect blend of efficiency, technology, and style with the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD. With its impressive fuel economy and all-wheel drive capability, this hybrid is perfect for tackling both city streets and weekend adventures. The LE trim offers an upscale ride with premium features like a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 for added peace of mind. If you’re looking for a smart, eco-friendly ride that doesn’t compromise on comfort or capability, the Corolla Hybrid LE is the car for you. Schedule a test drive today and see why this is the ideal car for your lifestyle! At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without the hassle of negotiating. All OpenRoad Certified pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection for your peace of mind. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! List Price subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

2023 Toyota Corolla

28,972 KM

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE AWD

12923156

2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,972KM
VIN JTDBDMHE4P3003531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 28,972 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of efficiency, technology, and style with the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD. With its impressive fuel economy and all-wheel drive capability, this hybrid is perfect for tackling both city streets and weekend adventures. The LE trim offers an upscale ride with premium features like a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 for added peace of mind. If you’re looking for a smart, eco-friendly ride that doesn’t compromise on comfort or capability, the Corolla Hybrid LE is the car for you. Schedule a test drive today and see why this is the ideal car for your lifestyle! At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without the hassle of negotiating. All OpenRoad Certified pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection for your peace of mind. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! List Price subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Corolla Hybrid LE AWD

2023 Toyota Corolla